Police search for suspect after car-jacking at Kelowna hotel

RCMP are searching for an alleged armed suspect and a stolen SUV following a daytime car-jacking Sunday afternoon in Kelowna.

The car-jacking incident occurred at a hotel in the 1000-block of Harvey Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on April 7.

Police say a male suspect entered the rear seat of the victim’s vehicle and allegedly triggered what sounded like a taser device.

He instructed the woman to get out of her vehicle.

“The victim promptly exited her vehicle and ran away after she turned around and observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s possession,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

The suspect is described as a male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, standing approx. 5’ 8” tall, with short blonde balding hair, a wide mouth and poor complexion.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue windbreaker and dark coloured jeans.

Police say he fled in an unknown direction in the woman’s black 2015 Hyundai Tucson bearing B.C. licence plates HG282D.

Witnesses are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net