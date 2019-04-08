West Island elementary students raise money for outdoor garden, repairs to school’s compost bin

Students at Sherbrooke Academy Junior in Beaconsfield, Que., raised $223 during a recent campaign to help save the environment.

The school collaborated with an organization called the Super Recyclers to raise the funds, with students collecting old clothes for donation and receiving money based on how much the items weighed.

The money will go to an outdoor garden and repairs to the school’s compost bin.

“It’s so not everything ends up in the dump so that ants can make food out of it,” explained seven-year-old Maddie, a student at the school.

Eighteen students volunteered on their lunch hours to do their part to help the planet.