Nighttime podcast recap: Canada’s last witch trial

On this week’s Nighttime podcast, Jordan Bonaparte is joined by Tiffany Butch, the subject of Canada’s last witch trial. Tiffany Butch made international headlines in December 2018, when the Timmins psychic became the last person to be charged with Pretending to Practise Witchcraft under a now-repealed Canadian law.



Story continues below The little-known — and long-antiquated — law that criminalized the practice of witchcraft sat awkwardly within the Canadian Criminal Code for several hundred years. Charges related to this law were incredibly rare, but as you will hear in this episode, they weren’t impossible. READ MORE: Milton psychic accused of scamming victim of $60,000 and ‘witchcraft’ Butch offers clairvoyant services in Timmins under the name Psychic Nina and believes the allegations against her were false and originated from the sister of a competing psychic, who had come in for tarot card and crystal ball readings. So, in essence, this story is that of a rivalry between two competing psychics in small-town Ontario. Not unlike many business rivalries, this, too, would quickly boil over and lead to the courtroom. The charges, however, were probably the last anyone would have expected.

