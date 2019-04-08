Whitby man charged with possession of $25K worth of drugs after traffic stop, police say

A 36 year-old Whitby man is facing numerous charges after Durham Regional Police say a traffic stop led to the discovery of $25,000 worth of drugs in his car.

In a statement, police said officers stopped the man for speeding near Ritson Road South and Dean Avenue just before midnight on Saturday.

The man, police said, refused to get out of his car and officers could smell cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

According to the statement, the driver was removed from his car by officers. However, he briefly escaped and was caught a short distance away.

Travest Phillips was charged with several charges, including possession of cocaine and heroin and assault with intent to resist arrest. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Stanway at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3718 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.