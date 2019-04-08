Saskatchewan weather outlook: thick fog returns

Thick fog returns as double-digit daytime highs continue.

Forecast outlook

Monday

Visibility was reduced to 200 metres in Saskatoon and 600 metres in Regina on Monday morning as thick freezing fog developed across the province after rain and snow slid through over the weekend.

Lingering moisture will continue to prove problematic for a few more mornings, however, sunshine kicked into full swing during the day as temperatures climbed toward double digits by noon.

Well Winter has definitely put up a good fight here in the Northeast, Got snow coming down strong here in Tisdale, be careful on the highways.@PQuinlanGlobal #saskatchewan #Winter #LandOfLivingSkies #SnowingInApril pic.twitter.com/urB2YTr6Eg — Edwin Pierrot (@edwinpierrot26) April 6, 2019

@PQuinlanGlobal Looks like old man Winter has returned with 5cm accumulated snow so far & more is falling in the Parklands of Saskatchewan! pic.twitter.com/Qq7LdI5n1b — Michael KemptonJones (@CanadaFirst) April 7, 2019

Out the back window pic.twitter.com/mqsxyoZFj2 — Bruce 🏳️‍🌈 🇨🇦 ☘️ (@Brucesask) April 6, 2019

Afternoon highs clamber a few more degrees into double digits for a daytime high under mostly sunny skies to wrap up the day.

Monday night

Mostly clear skies lingering Monday night will allow temperatures to cool back below freezing with thick fog likely to redevelop and reduce visibility to near-zero at times overnight.

Tuesday

Give yourself extra time as you’re heading out the door Tuesday morning with fog expected to reduce visibility once again with wind chills making it feel like -6 as you’re heading out the door.

Mostly sunny skies will get back into full swing, helping to burn off the fog as sunshine returns with the mercury climbing into the low teens for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies stick around for the remainder of the week as daytime highs sink back into low double digits or high single digits from Wednesday through Friday.

Weekend Outlook

A push of warmer air brings in a few more clouds with daytime highs hopping back into the mid-teens for the second weekend of April.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for April 8 was taken by Val Rasmussen at Green Lake:

