Nova Scotia unveils new buildings at three community college campuses

The Nova Scotia government has unveiled $24 million in expansion projects for the province’s community college system.

The projects announced Monday include an IT Innovation Centre at the IT campus in Halifax, and residences at the Lawrencetown campus in the Annapolis Valley and the Port Hawkesbury campus.

Nova Scotia Community College president Don Bureaux says the additions will support important, high-demand industry and training needs.

The Halifax IT campus is at capacity and will get a three-storey, 21,000-square-foot addition at a cost of $8 million, while the new $9 million Annapolis Valley residence will also include a business research centre.

The government says requests for proposals are going out immediately.

The college has more than 130 programs at 13 campuses.