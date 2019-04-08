Education
April 8, 2019 12:14 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 12:50 pm

Nova Scotia unveils new buildings at three community college campuses

By Staff The Canadian Press

The construction of a new residence at the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury, a residence and business research centre at the Centre of Geographic Sciences – Annapolis Valley Campus in Lawrencetown, along with the addition of an IT Innovation Centre at the IT Campus in Halifax, was made Monday.

NSCCNews/Twitter
The Nova Scotia government has unveiled $24 million in expansion projects for the province’s community college system.

The projects announced Monday include an IT Innovation Centre at the IT campus in Halifax, and residences at the Lawrencetown campus in the Annapolis Valley and the Port Hawkesbury campus.

Nova Scotia Community College president Don Bureaux says the additions will support important, high-demand industry and training needs.

The Halifax IT campus is at capacity and will get a three-storey, 21,000-square-foot addition at a cost of $8 million, while the new $9 million Annapolis Valley residence will also include a business research centre.

nscc3

Institute of Technology Campus Information Technology Innovation Centre.

NSCC
nscc2

Strait Area Campus residence.

NSCC
nscc

Annapolis Valley Campus (Centre of Geographic Sciences) Residence and Business Research Centre.

NSCC

The government says requests for proposals are going out immediately.

The college has more than 130 programs at 13 campuses.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

