Police seek missing teenager in Lindsay
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay are searching for a missing a 14-year-old boy.
Liam Digiacomo was last seen in Lindsay at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
READ MORE: Saanich police locate missing 9-year-old boy after tip from public
He is described as standing 6-foot-2 with a slim build with short brown hair and dark-rimmed glasses. He was dressed in camouflage track pants, a black nylon winter coat with small logos of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs on it.
Liam was riding a grey mountain bike.
Anyone who may have observed Liam, or has information about his current location is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.