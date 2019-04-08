Police seek missing teenager in Lindsay

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service in Lindsay are searching for a missing a 14-year-old boy.

Liam Digiacomo was last seen in Lindsay at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Saanich police locate missing 9-year-old boy after tip from public

He is described as standing 6-foot-2 with a slim build with short brown hair and dark-rimmed glasses. He was dressed in camouflage track pants, a black nylon winter coat with small logos of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs on it.

Liam was riding a grey mountain bike.

Anyone who may have observed Liam, or has information about his current location is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252.