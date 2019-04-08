Surrey RCMP seeking missing woman

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing female.

Tracy Bethel was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th in the 8600 block of 154 Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Tracy Bethel is described as a 34-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2″ tall, medium build, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a white and green summer dress.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

She was last seen driving a 2013 Red Dodge Caravan with British Columbia licence plate GM059D.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-49164.