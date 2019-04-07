Global News
April 7, 2019 2:16 pm

BREAKING: Police searching for a missing senior in Campbellford

By Videographer  Global News
Central Region OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public’s help in locating 82-year old Rieke Buss.  She was last seen at 11:30 am on Sunday morning at Grand Road in Campbellford.  She is described as 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and silver/grey hair.  She was last seen wearing a pink/red sweater and sandals, and carrying a black purse.  There are concerns for her safety. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
