BREAKING: Police searching for a missing senior in Campbellford

The Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public’s help in locating 82-year old Rieke Buss. She was last seen at 11:30 am on Sunday morning at Grand Road in Campbellford. She is described as 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and silver/grey hair. She was last seen wearing a pink/red sweater and sandals, and carrying a black purse. There are concerns for her safety. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

