QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, April 6, 2019

HALIFAX – Raphael Lavoie scored twice and the Halifax Mooseheads held on for a 3-2 win over the Moncton Wildcats on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action.

Halifax, which will host the Memorial Cup in May, now leads the second-round series 2-0.

Jocktan Chainey had the eventual winner at the 2:10 mark of the second period as the Mooseheads built a 3-0 lead.

Mika Cyr and Aleksi Anttalainen replied for the Wildcats.

Alexis Gravel made 28 saves in net for the win and Francis Leclerc stopped 26 shots for Moncton.

Wildcats forward Alexander Khovanov was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct as time expired at the end of the third period.

Halifax could not score on its four power plays and Moncton was 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

VOLTIGEURS 7 PHOENIX 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Gregor MacLeod and Pavel Koltygin had two goals apiece as the Voltigeurs blasted Sherbrooke to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Felix Lauzon, Nicolas Guay and Maxime Comtois also scored for Drummondville.

Bobby Dow was the lone scorer for the Phoenix.

—

HUSKIES 3 TIGRES 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Joel Teasdale put away the winner 13:53 into the third period as the Huskies dropped Victoriaville for a 2-0 lead in their playoff series.

Jakub Lauko and Noah Dobson rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda.

Simon Lafrance responded for the Tigres.