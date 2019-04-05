QMJHL Roundup: Friday, April 5, 2019
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Samuel Harvey stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blanked the Victoriaville Tigres 4-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.
Tyler Hinam’s goal 2:27 into the first period was the eventual winner for Rouyn-Noranda, while Alexis Arsenault, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Felix Bibeau also scored.
Tristan Cote-Cazenave kicked out 45 shots for Victoriaville.
The Huskies went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Tigres were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.
MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 3
HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie scored twice as the Mooseheads won Game 1 of their series with Moncton.
Jared McIsaac put away the winner 15:11 into the third period for Halifax. Xavier Parent and Samuel Asselin chipped in as well.
Alexander Khovanov, Brady Pataki and Adam Capannelli supplied the offence for the Wildcats.
VOLTIGEURS 9 PHOENIX 4
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Remy Anglehart and Maxime Comtois had two goals apiece as the Voltigeurs routed Sherbrooke to open up their second-round series.
Nicolas Guay, Dawson Mercer, Felix Lauzon, Gregor MacLeod and Marc-Olivier Duquette rounded out the attack for Drummondville.
Samuel Poulin had a hat trick for the Phoenix and Taro Jentzsch added a goal of his own.
OCEANIC 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Olivier Garneau scored the game-winning goal at 17:07 of the third period and the Oceanic downed Cape Breton in Game 1 of their playoff matchup.
Alexis Lafreniere and Jimmy Huntington also scored for Rimouski.
Shawn Boudrias scored for the Screaming Eagles.
