QMJHL Roundup: Friday, April 5, 2019

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. – Samuel Harvey stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blanked the Victoriaville Tigres 4-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their second round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Tyler Hinam’s goal 2:27 into the first period was the eventual winner for Rouyn-Noranda, while Alexis Arsenault, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Felix Bibeau also scored.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave kicked out 45 shots for Victoriaville.

The Huskies went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Tigres were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 3

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie scored twice as the Mooseheads won Game 1 of their series with Moncton.

Jared McIsaac put away the winner 15:11 into the third period for Halifax. Xavier Parent and Samuel Asselin chipped in as well.

Alexander Khovanov, Brady Pataki and Adam Capannelli supplied the offence for the Wildcats.

—

VOLTIGEURS 9 PHOENIX 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Remy Anglehart and Maxime Comtois had two goals apiece as the Voltigeurs routed Sherbrooke to open up their second-round series.

Nicolas Guay, Dawson Mercer, Felix Lauzon, Gregor MacLeod and Marc-Olivier Duquette rounded out the attack for Drummondville.

Samuel Poulin had a hat trick for the Phoenix and Taro Jentzsch added a goal of his own.

—

OCEANIC 3 SCREAMING EAGLES 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Olivier Garneau scored the game-winning goal at 17:07 of the third period and the Oceanic downed Cape Breton in Game 1 of their playoff matchup.

Alexis Lafreniere and Jimmy Huntington also scored for Rimouski.

Shawn Boudrias scored for the Screaming Eagles.

—