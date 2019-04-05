Cache Creek murder suspect released on bail to live in Kelowna

A Cache Creek man charged with second-degree murder has been released on bail, and he is set to live in Kelowna.

Corey Harkness was in Kamloops court Friday morning looking for bail for a second time.

On Jan. 14, RCMP were called to a home in the 1000-block of Collins Road in Cache Creek for a report of a shooting.

Brock Ledoux was found dead in the home.

Harkness was charged in connection with his killing.

Police conducted a curfew check at Harkness’ home on Feb. 18, where he was released to live under strict conditions, but he wasn’t there.

The 32-year-old was arrested a short time later.

He has once again been released with the condition he abides by house rules at a second-stage housing residence in Kelowna while his matter is before the courts.

His mother and stepfather have posted $10,000 and two sureties for his $100,000 bail.

While out on bail, Harkness is barred from possessing weapons or contacting any witnesses associated with his charges.

He is barred from consuming drugs or alcohol or attending bars or pubs.

Harkness is scheduled to be back in Kamloops court on April 29.

