Businesses give back to Windsor family that lost everything in house fire

Janelle Sparks and her family were lucky to escape a house fire in Windsor in the early hours of the morning on March 28. The family escaped with only the clothes on their backs, and could only watch as the fire destroyed everything in their home.

On Friday they were presented with an SUV and various household items as well as toys for the children to help get them back on their feet.

“It means everything, you know we lost everything we had no toys for either of the kids, we lost all our clothes other than what we had on, we lost our vehicle,” said Sparks.

“It’s just amazing. It means everything to us.”

READ MORE: Fire chief catches baby, toddler during house fire in Windsor, N.S.

The vehicle was donated by East Coast Financing in Lower Sackville, where family friend Tim Flynn works.

“Once I heard about the incident I reached out to the owner,” said Flynn. “I’m just blown away with what he was able to put together, also Maritime Vehicle Providers have donated so much stuff, other businesses such as Nothing Fancy another local business, Benedict Group, Royal LePage, all kinds of donations and it’s just been so nice to see the community pull together for the family.”

A second family that lived in the duplex also lost everything in the fire. A Go Fund Me page has been create to raise funds for the family.

Flynn says they will be donating $100 from every car sold in April to that campaign.