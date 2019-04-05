Police chief top paid civic employee in Vancouver: 2018 Statement of Financial Information
Vancouver’s city manager and police chief are the top earners at the city, according to the city’s 2018 Statement of Financial Information.
Police Chief Adam Palmer made $358,000.
City manager Sadhu Johnston, who oversees the city’s operating budget and more than 8,000 employees, was paid $350,000 last year.
Fire Chief Darrell Reid was paid $249,000.
Park Board general manager Malcolm Bromley earned $292,000.
As for the politicians, Gregor Robertson, who retired last year as mayor, was paid $178,000.
He also spent $27,000 on travel and conferences.
Tim Stevenson made the most among councillors at $116,000, a little more than the other councillors because of his time served in deputy and acting mayor duties.
