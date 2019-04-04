Crews battle trio of Thursday evening fires
Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy Thursday evening, battling a trio of fires in just a few hours.
Just after 5 p.m., crews were called to a three-storey apartment building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. A small fire was extinguished and one suite sustained damage.
Around 6 p.m., crews responded to a fire in a two-storey duplex on Magdalene Bay in Fort Richmond. One storey was damaged from the flames, while both storeys suffered smoke and water damage. A pet rabbit was reported missing.
And just after 7 p.m., crews were called to a three-storey apartment building on Johnson Avenue West, where they contained a fire which damaged a single suite.
No injuries were reported from any of the fires.
