Man believed to be in vulnerable state missing in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say they are trying to locate a missing man believed to be in a vulnerable state.

Shayn Romanuik, 30, was last seen at the end of Adilman Drive around 6:15 p.m. CT on April 3.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police pilot recalls ‘miracle’ rescue of legally blind man

Romanuik is described as six-foot two, around 190 to 200 pounds with a shaved head. He also has a number of tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue suit, and sunglasses. He was carrying two bags and a flotation device.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.