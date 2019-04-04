Canada
Man believed to be in vulnerable state missing in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help locating Shayn Romanuik, 30, who has been reported missing.

Saskatoon police say they are trying to locate a missing man believed to be in a vulnerable state.

Shayn Romanuik, 30, was last seen at the end of Adilman Drive around 6:15 p.m. CT on April 3.

Romanuik is described as six-foot two, around 190 to 200 pounds with a shaved head. He also has a number of tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue suit, and sunglasses. He was carrying two bags and a flotation device.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

