Alleged worksite thief from Hamilton also charged for impaired driving in Caledonia: OPP
A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after he failed an alcohol screening test during his arrest for theft.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County say they stopped 36-year-old Craig Godin on suspicion that he stole building materials from a worksite on McClung Road in Caledonia.
Godin was stopped by officers on Wednesday night around 8:00 p.m. after witnesses reported that a man was loading construction supplies from a closed site into a vehicle.
OPP determined that Godin was the suspect involved and he was subsequently arrested.
Officers also conducted an alcohol roadside screening test, which the accused allegedly failed.
Godin is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and driving impaired.
A date in front of an Ontario Court Justice to face the charges has yet to be determined.
