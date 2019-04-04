North Vancouver man sentenced to one year in jail for helping ‘Kang group’ gang

A North Vancouver man is going to jail for one year for his role in gang activities.

Forty-nine-year-old Ranbir Kang pleaded guilty in the B.C. Provincial Court to knowingly contributing to the activities of a criminal organization.

He rented out a number of apartments and stash houses to his cousins, Sameet Kang, Gary Kang, and Randy Kang and their associates. The stash houses were used to package and distribute drugs including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Randy Kang was later murdered.

The judge said Ranbir Kang may not have known what his cousins were up to at first, but it would have quickly become evident, and Kang continued helping them anyway.

“There is no evidence that he participated directly in the preparation, packaging or distribution of drugs. Nevertheless, the evidence is clear, Mr. Kang knew that the suites were for the drug business and that the drug business was on the larger scale,” reads the judgment.

Court documents show Kang’s involvement in drug trafficking was limited to his role in renting the stash houses and furnishing them to provide the illusion of residence.

Kang and other members of the Kang group were arrested as part of Project Territory by the VPD. Ninety-two criminal charges were laid against 14 suspects, 9.5 kilograms of fentanyl was seized, along with more than $800,000 cash, 93 firearms, and an explosive device improvised from a pressure cooker.

A VPD release from 2018 said the Kang group was heavily involved with the Red Scorpions — specifically Jamie Bacon and Kyle Latimer — and the groups “commit violence at the behest of or for one another.”