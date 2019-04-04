Okanagan weather: Mix of rain and sunshine ahead

Sunshine returned to the Okanagan on Thursday after some mid-week showers slid through.

Clear conditions to start the day allowed temperatures to fall to the freezing mark in Kelowna, before popping up into double digits heading into the noon hour.

Mostly sunny skies will continue through the afternoon, with a daytime high in the mid-teens.

Clouds roll back in Thursday night, which will be followed by showers as a Pacific system and frontal boundary push in precipitation on Friday.

Showers will be spotty in the morning, but will pick up during the afternoon, with 2 to 4 millimetres possible, which will keep temperatures in low double digits.

After some Saturday morning sunny breaks, clouds will roll back in during the day, as the mercury climbs up to around 12 degrees for an afternoon high to kickoff the first weekend of April.

Breezy winds will continue all weekend as a mix of sun and cloud lingers on Sunday, with a daytime high returning into the mid-teens.

Teen temperatures will be back in full swing for the second week of April, with a chance of showers on Monday before sunny breaks roll back in mid-week.

