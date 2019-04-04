Accused makes first court appearance in Yvonne Umutoniwasi murder case

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name of the man who was charged in connection to the murder of Yvonne Umutoniwasi.

Isaac Gany has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of indignity to a body and one count of breach of probation.

READ MORE: Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Umutoniwasi killing

Gany was arrested on Wednesday and made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

A concerned neighbour asked police to check on Umutoniwasi at a home on Pearl Place on Aug. 12, 2018.

Police then entered the home to find the 28-year-old’s body inside.

READ MORE: Yvonne Umutoniwasi identified as deceased in downtown Kitchener suspicious death case

They initially labelled the death as suspicious before they later declared it to be a homicide.

Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News that they were unable to determine the cause of death due to the condition of the body.

She also said that the victim and accused “were known to each other.”