New Hamilton policy will guide private sector art and statue donations

City councillors have given initial approval to a policy that will guide donations of art features and monuments.

The policy, supported by Hamilton’s general issues committee on Wednesday morning, will govern the installation and upkeep of signage, art and statues that are donated to the city by the private sector.

It also requires donors to cover the cost of installation and to contribute to any long-term maintenance costs.

The aim is to ensure that such features are relevant and compatible to the site where they are placed, that they are safe and durable and that the subject matter is factually correct and historically appropriate.

Councillors say they see a need for such a policy, in light of donations over the last couple of years such as the “Hamilton” sign in the city hall forecourt and the Gandhi statue which is also located at city hall.

A fallen firefighters memorial that will be located in Gage Park has also generated some concerns over the past couple of years, due to its potential impact on the gardens.