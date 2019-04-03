Halifax police charge man in connection with Gottingen Street shooting

Halifax police have charged a man with numerous weapons offences after shots were fired on Gottingen Street last week.

Police say that at approximately 11 p.m., on March 27, officers responded to the 2300-block of Gottingen Street in Halifax after residents reported hearing possible gunshots.

Officers who were in the area also heard the shots and responded “within seconds,” according to police.

The storefront window of a local business sustained damage as a result of the gunfire.

Police say a suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Gottingen Street while an unidentified male who was travelling on foot allegedly fled the scene north on Gottingen Street.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Javon Dominick Steed.

Steed is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to answer the following charges:

Three counts of careless use of a firearm

One count of unsafe storage of a firearm

Three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Three counts possession of a restricted firearm

One count of possessing a firearm known that it is unauthorized

Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized

Three counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle of a restricted firearm

One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

One count of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered or defaced

Possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order