Halifax police charge man in connection with Gottingen Street shooting
Halifax police have charged a man with numerous weapons offences after shots were fired on Gottingen Street last week.
Police say that at approximately 11 p.m., on March 27, officers responded to the 2300-block of Gottingen Street in Halifax after residents reported hearing possible gunshots.
Officers who were in the area also heard the shots and responded “within seconds,” according to police.
READ MORE: Gunshots fired on Gottingen Street in Halifax
The storefront window of a local business sustained damage as a result of the gunfire.
Police say a suspect vehicle was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Gottingen Street while an unidentified male who was travelling on foot allegedly fled the scene north on Gottingen Street.
On Tuesday, investigators arrested 23-year-old Javon Dominick Steed.
WATCH: 21-year-old man killed in Eastern Passage drive-by shooting
Steed is set to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to answer the following charges:
- Three counts of careless use of a firearm
- One count of unsafe storage of a firearm
- Three counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- One count of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Three counts possession of a restricted firearm
- One count of possessing a firearm known that it is unauthorized
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon knowing it is unauthorized
- Three counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle of a restricted firearm
- One count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- One count of possession of a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered or defaced
- Possession of weapons contrary to a prohibition order
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.