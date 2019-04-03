Crime
April 3, 2019 11:10 am

Peterborough OPP probe alleged cigarette theft at Hiawatha First Nation store

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Peterborough OPP are seeking a suspect after an alleged theft at a Hiawatha First Nation business.

Peterborough County OPP
OPP are investigating the alleged theft of cigarettes from a Hiawatha First Nation business early Wednesday.

Peterborough County OPP say around 12:50 a.m., officers were called to investigate a break-in at the Hiawatha Smoke Shop on Hiawatha Line approximately 20 kilometres south of Peterborough. Police say a man smashed a window, entered the store and stole cigarettes and lighters.

He then allegedly fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby, according to OPP.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue pants and white shoes.

A surveillance image of the suspect in an alleged theft from Hiawatha Smoke Shop.

OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Derek Robertson at 705-742-0401, the Peterborough OPP non-emergency line at 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

