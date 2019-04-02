Woman in hospital, man in custody after violent incident: Sicamous RCMP

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and man is in custody after what police call a violent incident in Sicamous.

According to police, officers from Sicamous and Salmon Arm responded to a man reportedly assaulting a woman on Tuesday shortly after 6 a.m.

Officers reportedly found the woman inside an apartment on Riverside Avenue. Police say emergency health services provided care before she was transported to hospital.

Sicamous police say they apprehended the 26-year-old man a short time later, without incident, not far from the apartment building.

Sicamous police also noted that assisting in the arrest were officers from Salmon Arm and the Southeast District General Investigation Section.

Police added that the victim and suspect, who remains in custody, are known to each other.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is urged to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.