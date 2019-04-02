Peterborough man kicks police cruiser windows, doors during arrest: police

A Peterborough man is accused of causing a disturbance following an alleged incident last week.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to the area of South Park Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. on March 27 to investigate a report of possible transportation fraud.

Police say that while they attempted to arrest a suspect and “resolve the issue,” the man being placed under arrest allegedly caused a disturbance in a residential area by screaming, swearing and kicking the doors and windows of a police cruiser.

Ryan Thomas Foley, 34, of Kent Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 16.

