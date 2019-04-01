Grande Prairie RCMP charge 3 men after sexual assault, forcible confinement investigation
Three men are facing a combined 34 charges in connection with a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation last month, the Grande Prairie RCMP said on Monday.
The accused were all arrested on March 22. While RCMP did not provide details about the case, they did release details about the charges in a news release.
Garrett Kenneth Forrest, 30, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- forcible confinement
- sexual assault
- administering a noxious substance
- assault with a weapon
- two counts of uttering threats against a person
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- trafficking cocaine
Matthew Robert Best, 27, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- forcible confinement
- sexual assault
- administering a noxious substance
- assault with a weapon
- two counts of uttering threats against a person
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- trafficking cocaine
- five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
Robert Wade Stewart, 31, of Grande Prairie has been charged with:
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- trafficking cocaine
- four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance
- possession of cocaine
Best and Forrest are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on April 15. Stewart has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.
