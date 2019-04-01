Norway House man in custody facing manslaughter charges

Norway House RCMP have charged a local man with manslaughter the death of a 54-year-old man in the northern community.

Officers were called to a Norway House home just after noon on Saturday, where they found the victim in serious distress.

He was taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.

Dakota Walker, 27, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter, and will be appearing in Thompson provincial court Monday.

Norway House RCMP are working with the RCMP’s Major Crime Services and the Thompson Forensic Identification Section in the ongoing investigation.

