71-year-old man charged in alleged drug-dealing operation in Oshawa: police

OSHAWA, Ont. – A 71-year-old Lindsay, Ont., man is facing a number of charges after allegedly dealing drugs east of Toronto.

Durham regional police say they began investigating the man on Friday as he drove around Oshawa, Ont.

They allege he made several stops in the city and carried out drug transactions.

Police say once officers arrested him in the area of Elgin Street, they recovered numerous opioids including codein, Dilaudid, oxycocet and cash from his vehicle.

They say they found more drugs, money and paraphernalia after executing a search warrant at the address where the man lived.

In total, nearly $30,000 in drugs and cash were seized, police said.

Odel Dignard, 71 of Lindsay, was charged with six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (schedule 1 and schedule 2 substances).