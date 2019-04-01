Weather
April 1, 2019 2:17 pm

IN PHOTOS: Spring runoff floods Morinville greenhouse

Spring runoff flooding at Deb's Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
The spring thaw has been underway for a few weeks across Alberta, but north of Edmonton, the runoff is causing problems for business owners.

Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just west of Morinville, flooded over the weekend as meltwater from a nearby farm came rushing across the property.

GALLERY: Images taken Monday of flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse near Morinville.

Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
Spring runoff flooding at Deb’s Greenhouse in Sturgeon County, just outside of Morinville, on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Sarah Kraus, Global News

Runoff from a nearby road flooded the yard and then crept into the greenhouse. Thankfully, the company’s thousands of seedlings were on raised counters safe from the water — however, boxes and other materials on the floor were damaged.

At its peak on Sunday, the water was 18 inches deep. Thanks to pumps dropped off by the county, the water was receding on Monday.

