Almost $50K in meth seized in Garden City raid
Winnipeg police seized close to $50,000 in meth and drug trafficking paraphernalia at a raid in the 600 block of Airlies Street.
Police said they stopped a man who was leaving the house and found meth with a street value of $1,000.
A further search of the house turned up paraphernalia and 47 ounces of meth, with a street value of $47,000.
Winnipegger Jason Bigl, 26, has been charged with possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.
