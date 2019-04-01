Gun-toting man who threatened downtown pedestrians is behind bars, say Winnipeg police

A man who was seen pointing a gun at himself, passing motorists and pedestrians in downtown Winnipeg is behind bars, said police.

The man was spotted around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Graham Avenue and Donald Street area, where witnesses told police he was taking the gun in and out of his pocket, pointing at his own head, and pointing it in the direction of pedestrians.

Police said the man also turned to a passerby and made a hand gesture across his throat.

READ MORE: Woman, teens threaten to shoot food delivery guy, then steal his food, say Winnipeg police

Officers caught up with the suspect in the 200 block of Notre Dame Avenue and seized a Co2 handgun and ammunition before taking him into custody.

James Alexander Macdonald, 20, is facing charges of possessing a weapon, pointing a firearm, uttering threats, common nuisance to public safety or property, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, and carrying a concealed weapon.

WATCH: City experiencing ‘significant’ increase in gun violence, say Winnipeg police