Canada
April 1, 2019 11:19 am
Updated: April 1, 2019 11:24 am

Three people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near the Burlington Lift Bridge

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton Police say three people have been taken to hospital, after a crash on Eastport Drive.

900 CHML / Laura Hampshire
A A

Hamilton police say three people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Eastport Drive near the Burlington Lift Bridge.

READ MORE: Police arrest man suspected in bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington

Police say a delivery truck crashed into two other vehicles around 730 a.m. Monday, sending the victims to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The collision closed two lanes of traffic for several hours.

READ MORE: Kenyan Daniel Kemoi wins 125th Around the Bay Road Race

Charges are expected.
Report an error
Bridge
Burlington
Charges
Crash
Delivery
Drive
eastport
HamOnt
Hospital
lift
Niagara
pending
qew
Truck
Victims

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.