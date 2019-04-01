Three people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near the Burlington Lift Bridge

Hamilton police say three people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Eastport Drive near the Burlington Lift Bridge.
Police say a delivery truck crashed into two other vehicles around 730 a.m. Monday, sending the victims to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The collision closed two lanes of traffic for several hours.
Charges are expected.
