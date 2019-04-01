Three people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near the Burlington Lift Bridge

Hamilton police say three people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Eastport Drive near the Burlington Lift Bridge.

Police say a delivery truck crashed into two other vehicles around 730 a.m. Monday, sending the victims to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The collision closed two lanes of traffic for several hours.

Charges are expected.

**Collision Update** 3 vehicle collision investigation cont's with police looking at laying charges. Eastport drive will be closed temporarily during vehicle removal. On-ramp to QEW Niagara bound closed. 3 persons transported to hospital, injuries not serious. # HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2019

HPS continues to investigate a collision on Eastport Drive near the Burlington Lift Bridge. Expect traffic delays as lane restrictions are currently in effect. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/FTUjzU13Lb — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2019