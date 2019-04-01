Cobourg woman accused of harassment via social media
A Cobourg woman is accused of harassing a female victim via social media.
On Sunday night around 9 p.m., Cobourg Police Service received a complaint about alleged ongoing harassment over social media.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested a Cobourg woman.
Ashley Ouellette, 27, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with criminal harassment.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in May (a date was not provided).
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Cobourg police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
