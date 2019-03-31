Sports
March 31, 2019 9:09 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, March 31, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SYDNEY, N.S. – Egor Sokolov scored his second of the game on a power play in overtime on Sunday to lift the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles over the Charlottetown Islanders 4-3 and into the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Gabriel Proulx and Mitchell Balmas, with the tying goal 18:05 into the third period, also scored for Cape Breton, which won the best-of-seven series in six games.

Sokolov’s first goal gave the Screaming Eagles a 2-1 lead in the first period. He scored the winner 11 minutes into the extra frame.

Zachary Beauregard, Xavier Fortin and Thomas Casey scored for the Islanders.

Cape Breton goaltender Kevin Mandolese stopped 33 shots. Charlottetown’s Matthew Welsh made 25 saves.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Acadie-Bathurst Titan
baie-comeau-drakkar
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Cape Breton Screaming Eagles
Charlottetown Islanders
Chicoutimi Sagueneens
drummondville-voltigeurs
gatineau-olympiques
Halifax Mooseheads
Moncton Wildcats
QMJHL
qmjhl-roundup
Quebec Remparts
Rimouski Oceanic
ROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIES
Saint John Sea Dogs
shawinigan-cataractes
Sherbrooke Phoenix
Val-d'Or Foreurs
victoriaville-tigres

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.