Families enjoy final skate at Millbrook Arena

About 200 people laced up their skates for a final lap at the Millbrook Arena, where generations learned to skate and play hockey.

Built in the early 1950s, the arena was originally a wooden structure, with modifications made over the years. The Millbrook, Ont., facility is officially shutting its doors on Monday.

“This facility is a real special thing, and it hasn’t met our needs for a long time but we wouldn’t be where we are without it, and it’s often a common gripe — you know, the restrooms are too small — but it’s ours and we love it,” said Matthew Graham, co-chair of the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre Project and deputy mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township.

Derek Bell is taking his final skate on the small-town rink with his young daughter. The Millbrook Arena is where it all began for him.

“I started, as far as I can remember, on the ice; I was right over there, I stepped on the ice. No one thought I was going to skate — I took off and, ever since then, I loved the place and I know it’s going to be really sad to not play here. I’ve played here my whole life,” said Bell.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan Township to foot majority of bill for new community centre

This last skate is by donation, and all the funds collected are going towards the new $17.4-million facility that’s set to replace Millbrook Arena.

“What we’re doing with the new community centre is building a fully accessible facility so that no one will be excluded from viewing or participating in any activities that we hold at this arena,” said Graham.

The new facility will feature a single-pad NHL-sized rink, spectator seating, six team change rooms and a banquet hall as well as concessions. It is to expected to be complete by August.

READ MORE: Millbrook Community Centre project is $2.4M over budget

As far as what’s next for Millbrook Arena? It’s tricky. The city says it is built on a floodplain, making expansion or reconstruction impossible.

But the community wants to keep the building and repurpose it in some way rather than demolish it.

“I don’t know, I might shed a tear when we leave here; we’ll see what happens,” said Bell.