Canada
March 31, 2019 4:25 pm

Families enjoy final skate at Millbrook Arena

By Videographer  Global News

This last skate is by donation, and all the funds collected are going towards the new $17.4-million facility that's set to replace Millbrook Arena.

About 200 people laced up their skates for a final lap at the Millbrook Arena, where generations learned to skate and play hockey.

Built in the early 1950s, the arena was originally a wooden structure, with modifications made over the years. The Millbrook, Ont., facility is officially shutting its doors on Monday.

“This facility is a real special thing, and it hasn’t met our needs for a long time but we wouldn’t be where we are without it, and it’s often a common gripe — you know, the restrooms are too small — but it’s ours and we love it,” said Matthew Graham, co-chair of the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre Project and deputy mayor of Cavan Monaghan Township.

Derek Bell is taking his final skate on the small-town rink with his young daughter. The Millbrook Arena is where it all began for him.

“I started, as far as I can remember, on the ice; I was right over there, I stepped on the ice. No one thought I was going to skate — I took off and, ever since then, I loved the place and I know it’s going to be really sad to not play here. I’ve played here my whole life,” said Bell.

“What we’re doing with the new community centre is building a fully accessible facility so that no one will be excluded from viewing or participating in any activities that we hold at this arena,” said Graham.

The new facility will feature a single-pad NHL-sized rink, spectator seating, six team change rooms and a banquet hall as well as concessions. It is to expected to be complete by August.

As far as what’s next for Millbrook Arena? It’s tricky. The city says it is built on a floodplain, making expansion or reconstruction impossible.

But the community wants to keep the building and repurpose it in some way rather than demolish it.

“I don’t know, I might shed a tear when we leave here; we’ll see what happens,” said Bell.

 

