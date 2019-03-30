Crime
March 30, 2019 1:55 pm

Police investigating afternoon robbery in Dartmouth

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A large police presence is currently on the scene of a robbery in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Victoria Road.

Police say it was reported that the suspect may have had a weapon and they don’t believe the robbery was random.

“There is currently a large police presence in the area and we ask that the public to remain out of the area at this time while we conduct an investigation,” police said in a news release shortly after the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

