Police investigating afternoon robbery in Dartmouth
A large police presence is currently on the scene of a robbery in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Victoria Road.
READ MORE: Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle Halifax crash
Police say it was reported that the suspect may have had a weapon and they don’t believe the robbery was random.
“There is currently a large police presence in the area and we ask that the public to remain out of the area at this time while we conduct an investigation,” police said in a news release shortly after the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.