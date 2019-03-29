Man charged with impaired driving on Wolfe Island
OPP arrested a man on Wolfe Island for allegedly driving while impaired last week.
Around 3 p.m. on March 22, OPP stopped 42-year-old Collin Mosier of Kingston while he was driving on Wolfe Island.
Police say he was found with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.
He is scheduled to appear on April 11 at the Kingston court to answer to the charge.
