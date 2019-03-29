Canada
March 29, 2019 1:54 pm

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle Halifax crash

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police attend the scene of a crash on Highway 102 on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Reynold Gregor / Global News
A woman in her 60s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on a Nova Scotia highway Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision on Highway 102 outbound was reported at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash at Exit 2B.

Police say one woman sustained significant injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police say they expect to be on the scene “for an extended period.”

Crash
Halifax
Halifax Crash
Halifax Regional Police
Multi-vehicle crash
multi-vehicle Halifax crash
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Highway
Police

