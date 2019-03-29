Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in multi-vehicle Halifax crash
A woman in her 60s was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on a Nova Scotia highway Friday.
Halifax Regional Police say the collision on Highway 102 outbound was reported at around 12:30 p.m.
Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash at Exit 2B.
Police say one woman sustained significant injuries.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. Police say they expect to be on the scene “for an extended period.”
