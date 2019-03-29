Telus says customers north of Edmonton impacted by intentionally set fire

Telus said customers northwest of Edmonton had services impacted after a deliberately set fire in one of its buildings on Thursday.

The company said vandals broke into its central office in Sangudo, Alta. early that morning and caused significant damage that disrupted service to about 2,000 customers in Lac Ste. County.

Cell, home phone, Internet and television services were all disrupted by the damage, Telus said.

Emergency services and county buildings were also affected by the vandalism.

Telus said technicians have restored wireless service and more than half of the landlines had been restored.

“The scene was secured by RCMP late yesterday [Thursday] morning, and our crews were granted access to the central office to begin assessing the damage so that we could determine the quickest way to restore services for our customers,” Telus spokesperson Liz Sauve said.

“Due to the significant damage caused by the vandals, we expected this would be a challenging and lengthy repair.”

Sauve said the company did not have a firm time for all services to be restored but technicians were working “around the clock.”

“Our first priority was to restore services to critical infrastructure such as hospitals, police and fire,” Sauve said.

Sauve said Telus is working closely with the RCMP’s investigation into the blaze.