Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of March 30

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

This weekend’s line-up includes a little art, a little ballet and a little live music — all with a little twist…

1. Amadians

It may take you a second to get the name right, but once you do, you won’t forget it (say ‘uh-MADE-ee-ans’). Mix Americans with Canadians = Amadians.

It’s a super cool and super unique band name that perfectly fits the super cool musicians in the band.

READ MORE: Side Door, a so-called ‘Tinder for musicians,’ officially launches in North America

Amadians are Courtney Devon (vocals), James Roth (guitars), Ian Powell (bass), and Kyle Fox (drums) who have a sound described as ‘alt pop soul’.

And as if the name and the sound aren’t awesome enough, the way the band is getting their music out to fans is pretty neat too.

Amadians are releasing their singles one at a time — the most recent being their second of five singles ‘Speak Low’ this past week — and I love it.

You can see them perform here on Global News Morning:

If, like me, you can’t get enough of Amadians, they are throwing a party at The Park Theatre, Friday. Tickets are available here.

And this summer, they’ll be opening up for Bif Naked at the Red River Exhibition.

More info on the band can be found on their website.

2. Pink Panda

Cathleen Hues, also known as Pink Panda, has to be one of the coolest people I’ve ever met.

A visual artist and graphic designer, Cathleen works with spray paint, UV paint, chalk and acrylics to create really interesting and colourful works.

WATCH: The Art of Pink Panda

On all sorts of really interesting canvases including skate decks. You can often catch her live painting “pop-up” installations and her chalk art can also be seen around Winnipeg.

“I leave chalk drawings around the city and people have started to recognize me and my name now, so they’re like ‘hey that’s Pink Panda, those are her monsters or her flowers’ so that’s pretty cool.”

You can see some of Pink Panda’s pieces for yourself at her first solo art show ‘Pandamensional’. The show opens this Friday and runs until April 9 at Cre8ery Gallery and Studio in the Exchange District.

More of Pink Panda’s art can be found online.

3. Ballet & the Band

In this edition of Top Three Things we’ve met some pretty talented folks, and we are ending it by introducing you to several more.

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is partnering up with local roots-rockers The Bros. Landreth for an incredible piece of art called Ballet & the Band.

READ MORE: RWB presents Ballet & The Band

Choreographer Philippe Larouche actually took music from the Juno-award winning band and created a beautiful story which has the band playing alongside the dancers.

The piece follows the story of a young man battling addiction and personal demons and is unlike anything ballet — or music fans in Winnipeg –have seen before.

“I know what makes it special for me is the fact that the band is integrated in so much of the choreography and the staging of the work,” Larouche said.

“The band is not there to just be at the back and provide the music for us, they’re very much involved in the story.”

The shows run until Sat. March 30 at the Club Regent Event Centre and tickets start at $30.

More information can be found here.

Have a great weekend everyone!