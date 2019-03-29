$10,000 reward for arrest of thieves in Armstrong
An Armstrong aggregates company is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of thieves who stole heavy cabtire industrial electrical cables from their yard.
The theft happened at 1504 Blattner Road in Armstrong between March 22 and March 25.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and reference file #2019-6121.
If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where cash rewards for arrest are up to $2,000.
VSA Highway Maintenance tweeted the reward poster, as Okanagan Aggregates Ltd. is one of their suppliers.
