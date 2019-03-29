Police identify woman killed in Winnipeg’s 11th homicide as Lise Danais
Winnipeg police have identified the victim in the city’s 11th homicide.
Lise Danais, 51, died in hospital Tuesday after being assaulted in her Southdale home, said police.
Neighbours told Global News on Wednesday that the victim lived in the Rockcliffe Road home with her teenage son.
The police Homicide Unit continues to investigate, and ask anyone with information about the assault to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204)786-TIPS (8477).
