March 28, 2019 10:29 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Thursday, March 28, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
QUEBEC – The heavily-favoured Halifax Mooseheads have drawn themselves even in their first-round matchup with the Quebec Remparts.

Antoine Morand scored twice as Halifax beat Quebec 5-4 on Thursday in Game 4, taking back-to-back games on the road after dropping the first two at home.

Raphael Lavoie, Maxim Trepanier and Samuel Asselin also scored for the Mooseheads, the No. 1 seed in the East and 2019 Memorial Cup hosts.

Etienne Verrette, Felix-Olivier Chouinard, Andrew Coxhead and Gabriel Montreuil found the back of the net for the No. 8 Remparts, who finished 45 points behind their opponent in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League standings.

Alexis Gravel made 29 saves for Halifax as Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo turned aside 41 shots for Quebec.

The Remparts host Game 5 on Saturday, with the series returning to Halifax for Game 6 Monday. If needed, the Mooseheads will host Game 7 on Tuesday.

