Toronto police locate family of toddler found wandering downtown streets
A A
Toronto police say officers have located the family of a young boy who was found wandering in the city’s downtown.
A police spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were called to the area of Princess Street and Scadding Avenue, near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade, at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
It’s unclear who found the toddler or where he might have come from.
The spokesperson said the boy, who is believed to be around two years old, was checked by crews and wasn’t injured.
In an update posted on Twitter just before 9:15 p.m., police said the parents were located and officers were in the process of reuniting the boy with them.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.