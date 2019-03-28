Toronto police locate family of toddler found wandering downtown streets

Toronto police say officers have located the family of a young boy who was found wandering in the city’s downtown.

A police spokesperson told Global News that emergency crews were called to the area of Princess Street and Scadding Avenue, near Lower Sherbourne Street and The Esplanade, at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unclear who found the toddler or where he might have come from.

FOUND CHILD:

Scadding Av + Princess St

-Officers have located parents

-Child will be re-united with them

*Thank you to all the concerned people in the community*

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2019

The spokesperson said the boy, who is believed to be around two years old, was checked by crews and wasn’t injured.

In an update posted on Twitter just before 9:15 p.m., police said the parents were located and officers were in the process of reuniting the boy with them.