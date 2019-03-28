Region of Waterloo to host community forum on local governance, reform

The Region of Waterloo will host a meeting in April, looking for feedback from area residents on local governance and reform.

The forum will take place in council chambers at 150 Frederick Street on April 17 at 7 p.m.

Municipal affairs minister Steve Clark launched a review into municipal government in January, searching for ways to cut red tape and inefficiencies. He has tasked former Waterloo chair Ken Seiling and former deputy minister Michael Fenn to help.

That review is to be prepared by early this summer.

As a result, rumours have been sparked that some parts — or all — of Waterloo region will be amalgamated by the Ford government.

During a recent visit, Ontario Premier Doug Ford did little to allay those concerns, as he dodged a question about the potential amalgamation.

Regional council intends to pass along any comments provided at the April meeting to the province.