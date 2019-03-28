Crowdfunding campaign started for N.S. woman seriously injured in Maine crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends of a woman who was seriously injured while travelling back from a hiking trip in Maine last week.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia woman seriously injured in Maine crash

Jessica Lake-Crossley is being treated for multiple broken bones of the spine, breast bone and collar bone. She also has a lacerated liver and collapsed lung.

Lake-Crossley and three others were involved in the two-vehicle crash on March 22 at around 9:30 a.m. Dover-Foxcroft Police Department Chief Ryan Reardon told Global News Wednesday that he arrived to the scene to find Lake-Crossley going into shock.

Lake-Crossley is currently being treated at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The crash is believed to have been caused by road conditions at the time.

The GoFundMe page with a goal of $50,000 for Lake-Crossley was started by her childhood friend Agnes MacEachern, who says Lake-Crossley has been unable to return to Canada due to the severity of her injuries.

“Since Friday, pain has worsened, and the injuries have become more severe leading to a recommended high-risk spinal surgery if she wants a chance to return to a normal life,” MacEachern’s post reads.

MacEachern says Lake-Crossley is not stable enough to be transported to Halifax, and she is scheduled to receive high-risk spinal surgery in Bangor on Friday.

WATCH: GoFundMe campaign for caterers of failed Fyre Festival surpasses $123K goal

The longtime friends have been FaceTiming almost every day since the crash.

“She’s doing very well. She’s very lucky that the result is what it is,” said MacEachern. “Considering the injuries she’s been suffering, it could have been life-threatening.”

“She has a lot of support behind her so she’s keeping strong.”

Lake-Crossley is a graduate student at Dalhousie University and a figure skating coach.

READ MORE: Dalhousie commerce students spend ‘5 Days’ on street to raise awareness for youth homelessness

“Jessica has also touched the hearts of many people in her home community of Mount Uniacke, where she has recently been reminded of its warmth and encouragement to be the strong person she is, through this difficult time,” MacEachern wrote in the GoFundMe post.

The campaign has so far raised over $3,700 in its early stages. Donations can be made here.