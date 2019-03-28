Leonard out, Anunoby questionable for Raptors

NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard (load management) will sit out Thursday night in New York against the Knicks while fellow forward OG Anunoby (concussion-like symptoms) is questionable.

Leonard, who has been rested at various times all season, had played the past four games for the Raptors.

Anunoby was hurt Tuesday after the Chicago Bulls’ Brandon Sampson landed hard on the sophomore Raptor under the hoop during a Toronto victory.

The Raptors (52-23) have seven games left this season and are almost certain to finish second in the Eastern Conference.

They are four games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for first and 4 1/2 games ahead of the third-place Philadelphia 76ers.