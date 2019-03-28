Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Kevin James Petrie, 15 years later

Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Kevin James Petrie, 15 years later.

Thursday marks the 15th anniversary of Petrie’s murder and police are hoping the passage of time will encourage someone to come forward with information about the case.

Police say that on March 28, 2004, officers responded to 7132 Spruce St. for a report of a man in medical distress.

The man, later identified as Petrie, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Halifax police say their investigation revealed that Petrie had been assaulted on March 17, 2004, during a home invasion at 269 Pleasant St. in Dartmouth, N.S.

Investigators say the injuries that Petrie sustained during the assault were a contributing factor in his death.

Halifax Regional Police say that they believe people have information about Petrie’s murder and are asking them to come forward.

“It’s never too late and no piece of information is too small; it could be just what is needed to advance the investigation and find justice for Kevin and his loved ones,” read a statement from the police force.

The case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice’s rewards for major unsolved crimes program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016 or to call Crime Stoppers.