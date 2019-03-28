Crime
March 28, 2019 9:51 am

Cobourg police seek suspect after woman reportedly robbed, sexually assaulted in parking lot

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Police in Cobourg are investigating after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted and robbed in a parking lot on Wednesday.

Cobourg police are searching for a suspect after a woman was reportedly robbed and sexually assaulted on Wednesday.

The alleged incident occurred around noon in the parking lot of an unnamed business, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as six-feet tall and was wearing black shoes, along with dark blue jeans, jacket and a baseball hat.

No other details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

