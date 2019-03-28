1 person killed in 3-vehicle crash south of Calgary

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash south of Calgary on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened on Highway 2A, about three kilometres north of Okotoks, Alta., around 11 p.m.

Police closed a section of southbound Highway 2A for several hours while they investigated the crash and worked to clear debris from the road.

No other details about the crash are known, but RCMP said in a news release that they would issue an update on Thursday.

